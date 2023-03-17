'You should eat more like Trump': Ron DeSantis' weird eating habits mocked by late night comic

Even Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters wouldn’t say he’s known for his dining etiquette, but compared to his most likely Republican primary rival, the ex-president is an icon of elegance.

Late night comedian Seth Meyers in a monologue scheduled to air Thursday night skewered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his weird eating habits, described in a new Daily Beast report that paints a messy picture of the politician known for being a disciplined messenger.

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, always like a starving animal who has never eaten before getting (expletive) everywhere,” Meyers said.

And it gets worse…

“During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington D.C. in March of 2019 DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert by eating it with three of his fingers,” Meyers said.

“You ate pudding with your fingers? That’s not very ‘DeSanitary,’



“You don't get to use your fingers to eat pudding. Here are the rules. If you have pudding, but you don't have a spoon, then you don't have pudding.”

And if a candidate’s eating etiquette matters, Meyers sounds like he’s going full MAGA.

“I never thought I’d say this about anyone, but you should eat more like Donald Trump,” Meyers said.



“If you were on a plane next to a guy who was finger blasting Swiss Miss and asked to move and the flight attendant said the only open seats next to a dude eating KFC with a knife and fork, you’d say ‘yeah, in this case it beats the pudding dude.’”

Watch video below or at this link.



