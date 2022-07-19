Anti-choice activists pile pressure on DeSantis as Florida becomes 'abortion destination state'

Florida currently bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy -- but that's still far less restrictive than many of the laws currently on the books in many surrounding southern states.

As CBS News reports, this is putting pressure on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as anti-abortion activists are pushing him to adopt vastly stricter measures that will put the Sunshine State on par with states like Mississippi and Louisiana.

CBS News notes that Florida already has "the third highest abortion rate" in the country, and that was before the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court allowed surrounding southern states to enact the toughest restrictions in the nation.

Andrew Shirvell, founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn, tells CBS News that now is the time for DeSantis to act boldly.

"Florida is turning into an abortion destination state here in the South," he said. "We need a total ban on abortions here."

Shirvell says DeSantis should call a special legislative session to enact a complete abortion ban throughout Florida, and he says that he is "100 percent confident that Florida will enact further abortion restrictions or bans."

DeSantis, however, has largely remained quiet on what further restrictions he will pursue, which has led to speculation that he is wary of upsetting voters as he heads into a re-election campaign this fall.