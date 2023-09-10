DeSantis immigration law may worsen labor shortages in Florida as planting season begins
Two farm labor workers tend to crops on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Homestead, Florida. - Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — A new state immigration law could worsen labor shortages in South Florida’s agricultural industry, a sector that heavily relies on migrant labor and struggles to find domestic workers, according to growers, immigrant workers and farmworker advocates. María Vázquez, a Mexican nursery worker in Homestead, said that over the last year she has witnessed colleagues and community members leave South Miami-Dade County, a region that grows warm-weather plants, fruits, and vegetables that don’t grow in most of the rest of the country. “Many people here risk their lives crossing the desert to ge...