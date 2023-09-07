'I am not going to take that!' Ron DeSantis screams as Black man blames him for racist shooting
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis became angry with a constituent who accused him of enacting policies that hurt the minority community.

At an event in Jacksonville, Florida, a Black man complained to DeSantis about his policies. The man pointed to a recent race-based shooting in the city.

"Well, listen, excuse me, I'm not gonna let you accuse me of committing criminal activity," DeSantis interrupted. "I am not going to take that! I am not going to take that! You should want to have a civil conversation."

"Everyone doesn't have their own truth," the governor snapped. "No, you don't get to come here and blame me for some madman. That is not appropriate, and I'm not going to accept it."

"You have allowed people to hunt people like me," the constituent said as two white staffers urged the man to leave.

"Oh, that is nonsense," DeSantis complained as the man left. "That is such nonsense."

"We've done more to support law enforcement in this state than anybody in throughout the United States," he added. "Our crime rate in Florida is at a 50-year low."

