DeSantis kicks off Pride month by vetoing funding for LGBT mental health
Shutterstock

As Pride months gets underway, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) vetoed two bills intended to support the LGBT community in Orlando, Orlando Weekly reports.

DeSantis cut $150,000 in funding for The LGBT+ Center in Orlando, which would have went towards mental health and counseling services for survivors of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

DeSantis also vetoed funding The Zebra Coalition, which planned to convert a portion of an unused hotel into housing for homeless LGBT+ youth -- a move that came one day after he signed a bill banning trans student athletes from participating in sports alongside the genders they identify with.