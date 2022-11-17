'Positively dystopian': Judge blocks Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' law by quoting George Orwell

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday blocked a portion of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" because he said that it violates the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The federal judge began his 44-page ruling by quoting George Orwell: 'It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen,' and the powers in charge of Florida's public university system have declared the State has unfettered authority to muzzle its professors in the name of 'freedom.'"

The law, often touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), forbids the advancement of topics that make anyone feel "guilt, anguish or other psychological distress."

Walker said the legislation held an "upside down" view of the First Amendment and compared the law to the Netflix show Stranger Things.

"Defendants argue that, under this Act, professors enjoy 'academic freedom' so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the State approves. This is positively dystopian," the judge wrote.

Walker's office said the governor planned to appeal the decision.