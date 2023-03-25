MAGA lawyer: DeSantis will emerge 'a bloodied pulp' if he challenges Trump
Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis (Trump photo via AFP, DeSantis photo via Shutterstock)
One of Donald Trump’s most outspoken attorneys issued a mob-like warning to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about challenging Trump for president at the latter’s Waco campaign rally today, the Daily Beast is reporting.

“I would not want to enter the octagon with Donald Trump. Nobody comes out of that and looks pretty,” attorney Christina Bobb told the crowd, according to the Daily Beast. “In order for Ron DeSantis to mildly stand a chance with Donald Trump...he has to attack Donald Trump, and people who attack Donald Trump don’t fare well.

“If he actually does try to enter this race, will come out a bloodied pulp.”

The report added, “Neither Bobb nor DeSantis campaign spokesperson Lindsey Curnutte immediately returned The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday afternoon.

Bobb, a contributor to Right Side Broadcasting Network, is no stranger to bold hyperbole. As Raw Story reported, she unleashed this rant in late January:

"They are trying to take over the world and enslave everybody," she said, likely referring to liberals. "That is wrong; it's un-American, and it goes against everything our Constitution stands for."

"We will get Donald Trump back in office," she added. "At that point, I think we need an investigation into who actually overthrew the United States government to install a fake president."

Trump News SmartNews