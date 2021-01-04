'Unmatched talent, unassailable integrity': White House explains criteria for Devin Nunes' Medal of Freedom

In a statement on Monday, the White House explained that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom because he "uncovered the greatest scandal in American history" by opposing the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.



"In 2017, Congressman Nunes launched an investigation into the Obama-Biden administration's misconduct during the 2016 election," the statement said. "Devin Nunes' courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president."

"Congressman Nunes pursued the Russia Hoax at great personal risk and never stopped standing up for the truth," the statement continued. "He had the fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the Intelligence Community, the Democrat [sic] Party, foreign spies, and the full power of the Deep State."

According to the White House, Nunes was "smeared" by liberals.

"Congressman Devin Nunes is a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve," the statement concluded. "He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history."

Read the entire statement below.

NEW: @WhiteHouse confirms Trump is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Devin Nunes.



"Nunes is a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history." pic.twitter.com/agnEJU5IgX

