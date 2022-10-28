Democratic Arkansas auditor candidate arrested for terroristic threats: report
(Shutterstock.com)

On Friday, the Arkansas Times reported that Diamond Arnold-Johnson, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas state auditor, has been arrested on a charge of terroristic threats.

"The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning on a police report that indicated police had attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Oct. 13, but left without serving it," reported Max Brantley. "Neither police nor Arnold-Johnson provided details on the allegation, but she called it a 'malicious prosecution' and a 'form of harassment.' She reportedly told officers she was going to call Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and yelled at officers. The newspaper reported that Arnold-Johnson had pleaded guilty in 2014 to misdemeanor carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. She was sentenced to probation."

Arnold-Johnson posted a video of her arrest on Facebook Live.

According to the report, the Democratic Party of Arkansas is not standing by her. "Everyone has the right to due process; however, our Party firmly believes people must be held accountable for any criminal behavior, especially candidates for public office," said the party in a statement. "The Democratic Party of Arkansas did not recruit her to run for Auditor of State, and we cannot bar her from running for this position. We remain focused on working for a better Arkansas and winning races across the state."

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘National tragedy’: J6 committee condemns AZ GOP chair in explosive new SCOTUS filing

This is not the first time this year that Arkansas Democrats have had to disavow the actions of a candidate who won a major political nomination without their backing. The party also recently condemned John White, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas' 4th Congressional District, for claiming at a debate that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and that the January 6 Capitol attack was just a harmless "demonstration" — something even Republican incumbent Bruce Westerman rebuked him for on the stage.

According to the report, Arnold-Johnson was at the most recent update being held at the Pulaski County Jail without bond having been set.

SmartNews