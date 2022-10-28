‘National tragedy’: J6 committee condemns AZ GOP chair in explosive new SCOTUS filing
Arizona GOP Chair Kelly Ward / Gage Skidmore.

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol had harsh words for Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward in response to her effort to quash a subpoena to obtain her phone records.

After Ward lost an effort to quash the subpoena before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, she took her case to the Supreme Court and Justice Elena Kagan issued a temporary stay to allow the select committee to reply.

That reply came Friday afternoon.

"Because of the actions by former President Trump, those who physically attacked the United States Capitol, and people like Kelli Ward (who played a significant role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election), the events of January 6, 2021, were a national tragedy," the select committee argued.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-appointed judge rejects lawsuit to stop extremist groups from surveilling drop boxes in Arizona

"That Dr. Ward was not present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th is of no moment," the select committee continued. "She coordinated with President Trump and his allies to pressure local and state officials in Arizona to alter the ballot tallies. She and other fake electors convened, voted, and transmitted fake electoral votes 2 for President Trump, creating what she claimed was a challenge sufficient to justify throwing out the valid electoral votes from Arizona on January 6th."

Ward repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when questioned by the select committee.

"The Select Committee’s investigation of those events and their causes is of immense importance, and the Select Committee is only authorized to exist until January 3, 2023, when the 117th Congress ends," the filing said. "Dr. Ward’s insistence that this Court take the highly unusual step of becoming involved now on an emergency basis is deeply flawed both because the rulings by the courts below are correct and because there is no legal issue warranting this Court’s action."

Ward has argued thousands of Republicans could be implicated if the select committee obtains her phone records.

Read the full 38-page filing.

SmartNews