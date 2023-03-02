Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles: Report

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) has been hospitalized with shingles, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 89-year-old senior senator from California was diagnosed with the illness in late February but is now receiving treatment at a San Francisco hospital, according to the report.

Shingles is not considered a life-threatening illness. It is usually contracted by older people.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” Feinstein said in a statement through her spokesman obtained by The Chronicle.

The former San Francisco mayor was first elected to the senate in 1992. Last month she announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.