Frankenstein troubled by monster: Dick Cheney ridiculed after claim he's 'deeply troubled' by today's GOP
Dick Cheney speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Former Vice President Dick Cheney (R-WY) is "deeply troubled" by what he's watching his Republican Party become, his daughter revealed during a speech to the Aspen Institute.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was shoved out of her leadership position in the House after she refused to support President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Since then, she has become a pariah in the GOP along with anyone willing to speak out against the former president.

Presumably, that's what led her father to speak out, telling her that he wasn't just "troubled," but "deeply troubled."

It earned mockery from those online because Cheney was among those who built the contemporary GOP and pushed it to radical right-wing extremism.

As one person commented, it's like Frankenstein complaining about the creature he created.

