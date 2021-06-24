‘What the everloving hell?’ Newsmax pundit's bizarre rant leaves people stunned as he blames 'Oedipal' fantasies on critical race theory
Dick Morris. (Newsmax TV)

A Newsmax commentator raised eyebrows with his suggestion that so-called "critical race theory" would prompt boys to act "Oedipal" fantasies.

Republican strategist Dick Morris, who also advised President Bill Clinton before he resigned over a prostitution scandal, told Newsmax that anti-racism lessons in schools may "reinforce the Oedipal notion all kids have of wanting to kill their father and marry their mother."

