‘What the everloving hell?’ Newsmax pundit's bizarre rant leaves people stunned as he blames 'Oedipal' fantasies on critical race theory

Dick Morris. (Newsmax TV)
A Newsmax commentator raised eyebrows with his suggestion that so-called "critical race theory" would prompt boys to act "Oedipal" fantasies.
Republican strategist Dick Morris, who also advised President Bill Clinton before he resigned over a prostitution scandal, told Newsmax that anti-racism lessons in schools may "reinforce the Oedipal notion all kids have of wanting to kill their father and marry their mother."
Social media users were weirded out by his remarks, which were flagged by Media Matters.
@JasonSCampbell Sounds more like a personal problem.— Richard (I condemn Trumpism without question) (@Richard (I condemn Trumpism without question)) 1624543746.0
Any reference to Dick Morris should include the fact that he is one of the most consistently wrong people alive. https://t.co/83xIJxr6cj— Jane Coaston (@Jane Coaston) 1624544054.0
@JasonSCampbell First, that’s just the boys. Second, Freud will be waiting for him at the pearly gates with a couch… https://t.co/QGGSZDZi1l— It’s Buffy, Bitch (@It’s Buffy, Bitch) 1624546130.0
At least we're getting an answer to the question "How many things can people possibly project onto one nebulous, th… https://t.co/MObuh8z5qu— Ben Collins (@Ben Collins) 1624546937.0
@JasonSCampbell This says more about Dick Morris than any us us could possibly want to know.— MoreSkyPlease (@MoreSkyPlease) 1624543899.0
@JasonSCampbell Dude's got some issues to work out with his therapist.— What Biden Has Done (@What Biden Has Done) 1624546967.0
@JasonSCampbell @willmenaker who said anything about marrying her— Goatstein (@Goatstein) 1624545419.0
Also when the serpent offered the apple to Eve he was all "eat this and you will understand the systems of oppressi… https://t.co/05p6cDqFXc— Cathy Young (@Cathy Young) 1624545499.0
@JasonSCampbell Imagine thinking that the Oedipal Complex is anything but a metaphor at this point.— That Tweet that I Himbroned (@That Tweet that I Himbroned) 1624544165.0
@JasonSCampbell I simply would not marry my mother but I’m built different— Brendel (@Brendel) 1624547130.0
@JasonSCampbell Now I'm just wondering about all the kids he's been around.— Preschool=Education, Empathy, Equality, Dignity. (@Preschool=Education, Empathy, Equality, Dignity.) 1624544603.0
@JasonSCampbell this is why we have to ban schools from teaching sophocles and freud— super 🔮 astronomic (@super 🔮 astronomic) 1624547304.0
@JasonSCampbell I suspect his interests are converging in a way not countenanced by the doctrine.— Gustav Swart (@Gustav Swart) 1624546944.0
Jesus, what the everloving hell is wrong with the world? https://t.co/vCqIlUithD— Titus (@Titus) 1624549407.0
@JasonSCampbell That's so specific, & metaphorically apropos given his past, it's like he started psychotherapy, n… https://t.co/l2LctwXdlG— Kevin Blackwelder (@Kevin Blackwelder) 1624548276.0
@JasonSCampbell I’m not sure what is more backwards, his grasp of CRT or his understanding of psychology.— Sock Puppet Pundit (@Sock Puppet Pundit) 1624548272.0