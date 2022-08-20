Watch: ‘Dirty Dancing’ hotel destroyed in fire
The hotel that inspired the 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire.

"According to the Liberty Fire Department, crews responded to the Grossinger’s Catskill Resort property around 7 p.m. on Tuesday," Grays News reported. "Fire officials said the first units at the scene had to cut through a gate to access the roadway to get to the fire. The resort has been closed since 1986."

The movie starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

"A drone video shared by Schwartz Brothers Media showed flames devouring the nearly four-story structure nestled in the woods. A firefighter could be seen on a tower ladder aiming water at the upper stories with emergency vehicles lining the roadway," Grays News reported.

The Town of Liberty Code Enforcement wants the building demolished.

The cause of the fire is reportedly being investigated by the New York State Police and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire.

Watch below or at this link:

