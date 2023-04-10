Disgraced ex-lawmaker in underage sext scandal finally dissolves committee: report

Remember Rep. Mark Foley (R-FL), who in 2006 resigned in disgrace following a sexting scandal with an underage congressional page?

He had technically kept open his campaign committee, which once had a 7-figure surplus. Today, in a letter to the Federal Election Commission obtained by Raw Story, Friends of Mark Foley reported donating almost all of its remaining cash to charity — including $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County in Florida.

In all of those years the committee had been active, it wasn't entirely going unused.

A report earlier this year indicated that Foley was still giving thousands of dollars to Florida Republicans, including $10,000 to the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, and $250 to the Campaign to Elect Tom Ramiccio for Boynton Beach Council. A year before that, he gave the Palm Beach GOP yet another check.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert accused of 'coverup' after son's car accident

Foley became infamous after reports that he sent sexually explicit messages to underage congressional pages. Although he was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he never was charged with any sex crimes — but was forced to resign from office.

While Foley was funding the Palm Beach GOP, they were pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis' infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill prohibiting any mention in classrooms of sexual orientation or gender identity, as necessary to protect children from "groomers."