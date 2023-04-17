Disney announces LGBTQ event night at its California resort immediately after DeSantis threats

The Disneyland resort in California will hold a new LGBTQ-themed event night, according to the company in a tweeted statement on Monday.
"The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!" said the statement. "This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more."
This announcement comes just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced at a press conference in Lake Buena Vista that he would be pursuing punitive policies against Disney in an escalating feud that began over the company's criticism of his handling of LGBTQ rights.
Among other things, DeSantis suggested he could authorize a state park, a rival amusement park, or even a state prison on the land immediately adjacent to the Walt Disney World resort complex.
Last year, Disney spoke out after weeks of pressure from fans and employees against DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, which prohibits "classroom instruction" on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3, or in any other grade if "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate," and mandates schools out gay or transgender children to their parents. The law was written so broadly that schools have even had to remove rainbows from classrooms for fear of being accused of "classroom instruction" on LGBTQ issues.
In response to the criticism, DeSantis signed a law allowing the state to take over the Reedy Creek special taxing district that allows Disney to essentially run its own government services at its resort complex near Orlando. Just before that was scheduled to take effect though, the outgoing board brokered a deal with Disney effectively handing over most of its powers to the corporation directly, rendering DeSantis' new appointees nearly powerless.
Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign officials have mocked DeSantis, a rival for the presidential contest, over the situation, saying that he is being "out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse."