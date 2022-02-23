California DA faces calls to resign after he allegedly made racist comments

Community groups in California's Orange County are calling for the resignation of District Attorney Todd Spitzer after he was accused of making racist remarks while discussing a high-profile murder case last year, local news outlet ABC7 reports.

Spitzer made the comments during a meeting last week regarding the case of Jamon Buggs, who was charged with murdering two people due to alleged jealousy over an ex-girlfriend, who is white. The purpose of the meeting was for prosecutors to recommend appropriate punishment for Buggs, who is Black -- either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Spitzer reportedly asked about the race of the defendant's prior female girlfriends and victims, saying, "He knows many Black people who get themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations by only dating white women," according to a memo written by former Senior Assistant District Attorney Brahim Baytieh in Dec. 2021.

Spitzer is currently running for reelection.

"When Todd Spitzer sat in that room with other prosecutors weighing whether or not to pursue the death penalty in the case against a Black man and the racist remarks ... that tells us that he has no integrity," said Penelope Lopez with CHISPA, a nonprofit that works to grow and support Latino voters.

In a statement to ABC7, Spitzer said his entire career shouldn't be defined by one "inartful" comment.

"I am not perfect, but an inartful comment during an hours-long debate in a double murder case is not reflective of my core beliefs or the years I have spent fighting to make our society more equitable and our communities safe for everyone," he said.

According to OC Register, Spitzer has received support from two Black community leaders -- Rev. Mark Whitlock, a civil rights leader and a former Orange County pastor, and Bobby McDonald, president of the Black Chamber of Orange County.

“I am grateful we have a district attorney who is willing to have tough conversations and give serious consideration to how racism may have impacted a particular case,” McDonald said in a statement.

