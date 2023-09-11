Active-duty Marine who stormed US Capitol on Jan. 6 gets symbolic sentence

An active-duty Marine who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, alongside a mob of Trump supporters has been sentenced to probation and 279 hours of community service, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes' choice of the number 279 is meant to symbolize one hour for every Marine who was killed or wounded fighting in the Civil War.

Dodge Hellonen, 24, was one of three active-duty Marines who were friends from the same unit and who took part in the insurrection together. Micah Coomer is set to be sentenced on Tuesday and Joshua Abate on Wednesday.

All three were convicted of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months behind bars.

"Before imposing Hellonen’s sentence, Reyes described how Marines fought and died in some of the fiercest battles in American history. She recited the number of casualties from some of the bloodiest wars," the AP's report stated.

The judge told Hellonen that she couldn't understand why he violated his oath to protect the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic," the AP wrote.



Read the full report over at the Associated Press.