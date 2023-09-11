MTG demands states secede from union if Biden doesn't stop flow of drugs into US
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In a post to X Monday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that states should secede from the U.S. if President Joe Biden doesn't "stop" the flow of drugs into the country by drug cartels.

"If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel-led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union," Greene wrote.

"From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies," she added.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

While Greene isn't specific in regards to what Biden should do to stop the flow of drugs, in the past she has called for the U.S. Military to conduct strikes inside of Mexico targeting cartels. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have also echoed similar sentiments.

In February, Greene called for a "national divorce" separating red and blue states.

SmartNews