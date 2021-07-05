New Trump expose questions if Melania Trump still even lives with her husband

The new Michael Wolff book is questioning whether or not Donald Trump and his wife Melania even live with each other.

According to an excerpt of the exposé Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, BusinessInsider revealed that it seems the Trumps don't spend a lot of time together.

"For four years in the White House, it was never quite clear how much time she was spending at the White House or in a house in Maryland where she had settled her parents," Wolff said. "Aides were careful not to closely inquire or openly wonder. Here too, in Mar-a-Lago, it was unclear."

While it was never confirmed whether or not Melania was staying with her parents in Potomac, Maryland, there were many who repeated the theory online and even tracked unmarked helicopters that flew to the area. None of the reports were ever confirmed, however. In Feb. 2020, the International Business Times claimed that there were unverified reports Barron Trump was living with his grandparents in Potomac.





Early on in the Trump term, the first lady refused to move to the White House, claiming that it was so her son could finish his school year. Subsequent book The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump claimed that she was actually staying in New York as a means to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the new president.

"She's not a presence at Mar-a-Lago at all. She's not mingling with people and rarely interacts with her husband's staff," someone close to the Trumps told CNN in April.

That same report said that there are many available rooms at Mar-a-Lago and that Melania's parents would stay for weeks on end in their own suite.

The Wolff book also reports that Trump eats in the dining room nearly every night in a roped-off area that makes he and his family look like zoo animals. Often Trump waits until the dining room is filled with people before he enters because those there stand and applaud him.

"The only membership qualification now, beyond the actual cost ($250,000, up from $150,000 before the presidency, plus a hefty yearly fee), is to be an abject Trump admirer," Wolff explained. "This may not be so much a political statement as an aesthetic one — the thrall of a super-celebrity."

Read the report at Insider.