'How many people die after watching Tucker Carlson': Fox News host blasted after implying the COVID vaccine kills 30 daily

Tucker Carlson has spent the better part of the past several months questioning the safety of the coronavirus vaccine. Instead of proclaiming that the vaccine is unsafe or whatever conspiracy de jour making its way through Facebook, Carlson asks what John Oliver called "bad-faith questions."

It happened again Wednesday night, when the Fox News host asked how many people have been killed by the vaccine. The information is available on the CDC's website, but Carlson didn't mention that.

He used numbers of people who have died after getting the COVID-19 vaccine to imply that the people who got the vaccine died from the vaccine. Just as one person asked: how many people died after watching Tucker Carlson's show? Does that mean Tucker Carlson's show is killing people?

For example, allergic reactions to the vaccine happen in 2-5 people per million. That's why people are asked to stay for at least 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, so if someone has a reaction they can be treated.



"Fortunately, vaccination providers have medicines available to effectively and immediately treat patients who experience anaphylaxis following vaccination. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and allergic reactions," the CDC says.

The blood clots in the J&J vaccine happened to 23 women out of 8.4 million thus far.

"For all women, this is a rare adverse event. For women 50 years and older and men of all ages, this adverse event is even more rare," the CDC said.

Thus far, 4,178 (0.0017%) people have died after they've had their COVID vaccine. Just because someone died after the vaccine doesn't mean that the vaccine killed them, as Carlson implied.

"CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines," said the CDC report. They indicated that this included the J&J blood clot issue.





Carlson hasn't questioned what the mortality rate is among those who got COVID-19 while asking about the vaccine, and compared the two numbers. That data can be found at the CDC as well.



Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O'Brien asked a probing question: If Carlson is spending so much time asking questions about the vaccine, shouldn't his viewers know if he has been vaccinated or not?

