DOJ and Trump both recommend GOP-nominated judges as special master
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016.

Donald Trump's defense team and the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a joint filing on Friday evening ahead of controversial Judge Aileen Cannon's midnight deadline.

The two sides submitted three retired judges that were nominated by Republican presidents.

The DOJ recommended retired Judge Barbara Jones and retired appeals court Judge Thomas Griffith.

Trump's team recommended for Judge Raymond Dearie and Paul Huck, Jr., who is listed as a former general counsel for the governor of Florida.

The joint filing also lists four significant areas of disagreement.

"The parties are available to appear before the Court either in person or telephonically to discuss the Special Master candidates and to resolve the outstanding issues in the proposed appointment orders," the filing concludes.

