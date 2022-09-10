Trump posts 9 pics with Queen as questions grow over whether Biden will invite him to her funeral
Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump / Official White House p by Andrea Hanks

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social website on Friday night to commemorate his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II as questions remain as to whether he will be invited to her funeral.

Over the course of 3 minutes, Trump posted 9 photos of the two.

There is a long history of former presidents joining major funeral delegations, CNN reported on Friday.

"For recent high-profile funerals, official US delegations have included both current and former US presidents. When Pope John Paul II died, President George W. Bush attended with his father, President George H.W. Bush, and former President Bill Clinton," CNN reported. "President Barack Obama included George W. Bush, Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter in the official delegation to Nelson Mandela’s funeral. Bush traveled with him to South Africa aboard Air Force One, along with Hillary Clinton."

The question of whether Trump will be included will fall to President Joe Biden, a man Trump insists is an illegitimate president as the former president continues to spread his debunked lies about widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.

"Former presidents are not expecting to receive individual funeral invitations from Buckingham Palace, according to two people familiar with protocol, with the expectation that the US will get one official invitation through the White House," CNN reported. "This means Biden will ultimately decide who will join his official delegation to the funeral ceremonies in the United Kingdom. No decisions will be made until a formal invitation is made from the palace, a White House official said, even as preliminary discussions are already taking place."

Trump Truth Social post / screengrab.

