DOJ investigating Kansas City police’s employment practices for racial discrimination
Interim Kansas City Police Chief Joseph Mabin waits for the Board of Police Commissioners meeting to start at Kansas City Police Headquarters on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. - Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation of employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department to determine if the force engaged in racial discrimination. In a statement, Police Chief Joseph Mabin said the department was notified Monday morning by the Civil Rights Division of the federal investigation and that the department was cooperating. “It is the policy and practice of the Board of Police Commissioners and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department to provide a work atmosphere free of actual or perceived discrimination and harassment,” Mabin ...