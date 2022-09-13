DOJ now investigating every element of Trump's 'sprawling legal machine': report
Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" hosted by Turning Point Action. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the DOJ investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has now expanded to every individual campaign and legal apparatus he used as part of his plan.

"Justice Department criminal prosecutors are now examining nearly every aspect of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election — including the fraudulent electors plot, efforts to push baseless election fraud claims and how money flowed to support these various efforts — according to sources and copies of new subpoenas obtained by CNN," reported Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz, Sara Murray, Evan Perez, and Kristen Holmes.

"The investigation is also stretching into cogs of the sprawling Trump legal machine that boosted his efforts to challenge his electoral loss — with many of the recipients of 30-plus subpoenas that were issued in recent days being asked to turn over communications with several Trump attorneys," said the report. "The sweeping effort has many in Trump world concerned about the potential legal significance of being caught up in a federal investigation."

This comes as key members of the Trump inner circle — including Stephen Miller — have faced grand jury subpoenas. It also comes as Trump's "Save America PAC," one of the key fundraisers for the effort to overturn the election, is coming under investigative scrutiny.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Unsealed Mar-a-Lago affidavit shows Donald Trump 'did play a role' in hiding documents: legal analyst

"The Justice Department previously obtained grand jury testimony, conducted searches and nabbed extensive documents about rally organization and fundraising, about efforts in and around the White House to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block certification of the election results, and about the fake electors," said the report. "This new round of subpoenas drills down with more specific requests about the baseless claims of mass election fraud that were being peddled to legislators, law enforcement and others."

The DOJ's efforts to probe the election plot are separate from the investigation into classified documents that were hoarded at the former president's Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida — which is currently stalled as a Trump-appointed judge moves to appoint a special master to review the documents for privileged material.

