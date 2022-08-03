'Strange indeed': Tom Cotton goes after Josh Hawley during Senate floor debate on NATO expansion
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) took a subtle shot Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday during a Senate floor debate on the expansion of NATO.

Without naming Hawley, Cotton referenced his Republican colleague's decision to oppose the inclusion of Finland and Sweden in NATO.

"How could one disagree?" Cotton wondered. "After all, the last countries to join NATO -- Montenegro and North Macedonia -- were each approved by the Senate with only two 'no' votes."

The Arkansas Republican contended that Finland and Sweden would be greater assets to the alliance.

"Let's be honest," Cotton said. "Who can oppose the much stronger cases for Finland and Sweden, countries that are far larger, far more capable and far more strategically situated?"

Cotton concluded with a comment directed at Hawley.

"It would be strange indeed for any senator who voted to allow Montenegro or North Macedonia into NATO to turn around and deny membership to Finland and Sweden," he remarked.

"I would love to hear the defense of such a curious vote," Cotton added, his voice dripping with sarcasm.

