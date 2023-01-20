DOJ tells GOP investigators they do not have to cooperate with potential inquiries: report

If the D.C. and political insider communities were still wondering the details of how the expected GOP House inquiries were going to sit with the Department of Justice, they need not think about it anymore as the DOJ has stated that the department does not have to cooperate with the expected investigation, according to Politico.

The GOP investigation, led by Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has continued to request information from the DOJ, but has been stonewalled. The information requests are expected to only increase

With the GOP-led investigations expected to move quickly, the DOJ has already communicated key messages and strategies for potential hearings with the House of Representatives.

To guide their action, the DOJ referred to a 2000 letter to Congress as precedent that the department would not allow lawyers or line agents in daily casework available for testimony. Without that availability, all inquiries and requests would go to senior representatives.

"We are available to engage n staff-level meetings to determine which information requests incorporated into your recent letters reflect the Committee's current priorities in light of prior Department responses and disclosures," said Carlos Uriarte, chief of legislative affairs and assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice.

In a letter written by Uriarte, he wrote:

"Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighted against the Department's interests in protecting the integrity of its work," Uriarte continued. "Longstanding Department policy prevents us from confirming or denying the existence of pending investigations in response to congressional requests or providing non-public information about our investigations."

Uriarte has clearly communicated that he would provide any obtainable information within the House's legal rights without breaking precedent and confidentiality agreements especially with executive privilege.