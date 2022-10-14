DOJ appeals Judge Aileen Cannon’s special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago case
The Department of Justice on Friday formally appealed the controversial appointment of a special master by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon.

The appeal was filed before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, CNN reported.

"The special master – Raymond Dearie, a senior federal judge based in Brooklyn – has already started the process for the review of about 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago in August. If the department is ultimately successful in its appeal, the special master could be ordered to halt the review process," CNN reported. "This appeals process, however, will take at least several weeks. While a federal judge did grant the department’s request to expedite the appeal, Trump’s legal team still has until November 10 to file a response, and the 11th Circuit will not schedule oral arguments until after the department files a subsequent reply on November 17."

The special master's review is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 16.

"After the 11th Circuit stepped in last month to allow the Justice Department access to about 100 of the documents marked classified, Trump filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to intervene in that dispute. On Thursday, the high court refused his request," CNN noted.

The appeal came one day after the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol voted to subpoena Trump to testify about his unsuccessful effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is also being investigated for his coup attempt in Georgia and his business is being investigated in New York.

