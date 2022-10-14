Jan. 6 committee member shrugs off Trump’s subpoena rant: ‘He has a responsibility’ to testify
Donald Trump / Official White House photo by Tia Dufour

Former President Donald Trump has a duty the American people to testify before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren said on Friday.

Lofgren, a member of the select committee, was interviewed by CNN's Brianna Keilar.

"We begin with the politics lead and President Trump's response to the Jan. 6 committee," Keilar said. "In a long letter posted to his social site, he makes no mention whether he will comply with the subpoena the committee plans to issue. In this, Trump re-airs a lot of grievances and lies, he repeats false claims about winning the 2020 election. he blames democrats for failing to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6, he bashes the committee for what he calls very poor television ratings, and naturally he brags about the size of his rally crowd on Jan. 6, even going as far to include photos."

For analysis, Keilar interviewed Lofgren who has experience as a member of Congress in the last three impeachments and served as a staffer during Richard Nixon's impeachment.

Keilar asked about reports that Trump would testify if it was broadcast live.

"We have asked him to appear," Lofgren said. "I don't think the subpoena has been sent this morning, but we've authorized it. And not just his appearance, we also have a subpoena for documents for him. I know this letter he sent, kind of a rant of reiterating, you know, false claims and complaining that we didn't show enough pictures of how big his crowd was — and we did show the crowd attacking the police — but never once did he say he would come in and talk to us."

"In fact, he just attacked the right of the committee to exist," she noted. "So maybe he'll respond, I don't know, but from the tone of his letter, I'm a little skeptical."

"He should come in," Lofgren said. "He has a responsibility, not to the committee, to the American people, to come in and take some responsibility for what he did."

