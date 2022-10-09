Trump pushed DOJ beyond 'tipping point' as Garland considers indictments: legal expert

Donald Trump has created nightmares for his legal team and may have pushed the Department of Justice beyond the tipping point as Attorney General Merrick Garland considers indictments.

"Tonight, what is he still hiding?" asked MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. "New allegations that Trump might have kept more documents from the National Archives."

He explained the difficult situation facing Trump's lawyers, "because it's not just the mess he's in right now, it's that, as we learn on a near daily basis with this guy, there is always more with Trump. More scandal, more illegality, and more pain for his lawyers."

For analysis, Mohyeldin interviewed NYU Law Prof. Ryan Goodman.

The host said, "what a crazy chaotic week it is, but this revelation that Donald Trump may still have documents that the U.S. government wants has to be one of the most bizarre developments of the entire saga."

'I totally agree," Goodman replied, saying "it really does push the Justice Department towards an indictment."

"This is the very kind of activity, of obstruction, that is the tipping point, many times, for the Justice Department, after they already accumulated the evidence sufficient for indictment, as to whether or not to prosecute," Goodman said. "I think this is just outrageous and outlandish that he would still have documents."

