Unearthed videos reveal college neo-Nazis' plans to bully women who 'race mix' at parties
A growing community of neo-Nazis in Massachusetts is preparing for action, WGBH warned on Wednesday.

Specifically, WGBH said it has viewed videos showing young white nationalists' plans to make their presence felt on local college campuses.

“If you’re in college you should be getting together with all the other guys on campus that think like you, circling all the frat parties and bullying the chicks that race mix and start dominating the party and take over the campus," said 23 year-old white nationalist Chris Hood, who founded the Nationalist Social Club. “Same policy as out here [the street] but just do it on campus.”

Last summer, he dictated those directions to a 22-year-old University of Massachusetts at Lowell student, Liam MacNeil, in a video posted online.

“We can do that,” MacNeil promised in return. “Everyone knows where I am now, but they’re going to have to physically remove me. You know, they’re going to have to kick me out.”

Their racist and anti-Semitic demonstrations, attacks, and vandalism have been spreading across New England, the report said. It saw a huge uptick after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The rise in extremist violence and domestic terrorism has been a concern of the FBI's for some time, but it wasn't until President Joe Biden entered the White House that a plan was set to increase focus to such issues.

After the mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend, federal law enforcement experts are growing more concerned about similar mass shootings inspired by neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other ethnonationalist attackers.

The Anti-Defamation League counted 388 terror incidents in 2021 that involved hate, extremism and antisemitism in Massachusetts. Five years previously, that number was less than half that (123 incidents). Most of those were graffiti or putting out leaflets and propaganda.

Addressing the attacks in Buffalo over the weekend, Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff for Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security, explained that there has been an ongoing fear about how much it is expected to increase over the next 10 years. He cited a conversation he had with a specialist who warned, "if you think the past ten years have been bad, you ain't seen nothing yet."

Read the full report at WGBH.

