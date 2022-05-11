White nationalist 'America First' group plunges into chaos after high-ranking official gets a girlfriend

The America First movement has plunged into turmoil after its treasurer started a romantic relationship and moved out of the group leader's basement.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes, the right-wing group's leader and associate of Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, urges his followers to abstain from sex, and he describes himself as an incel, or involuntarily celibate.

This led the nonprofit group's treasurer Jaden McNeil to resign and call America First a cult, reported The Daily Beast's "Fever Dreams" podcast.

“[Members act so] racist and ridiculous in public that it ruins people’s lives,” said co-host Kelly Weill on the podcast. “You can’t go and get a normal job after that, so they turn further and further into this movement, which really does function almost like a cult.”

Nick Martin, who monitors extremist activity, has more on the schism, saying McNeil has accused Fuentes of hiding the group's finances from him and fellow board member Michelle Malkin, and he said that and other unspecified new revelations caused him to distance himself from America First.

"I just wanted to put it out there publicly, like, I have nothing to do with this," McNeil told the "Kino Casino" livestream, "because I don't know what the f*ck's going on behind the scenes there."

The America First Foundation is organized as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, but McNeil said he and Malkin were shut out while Fuentes and an assistant controlled the group, and while some group members have left recently, other followers have posted loyalty oaths vowing to "rape, kill [or] die" for their white nationalist leader.