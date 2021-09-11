'Children of the same foul spirit': George Bush compares domestic terrorists and 9/11 attackers
CNN screenshot

During his ten minute speech delivered in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, former President George W. Bush called out domestic terrorists and, by extension, supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th, saying they had much in common with the religious fundamentalists who killed thousands of innocents by crashing three airplanes twenty years ago,

In the somber speech, the former president spoke of the country coming together after the 2001 attack while at the same time pointing out recent divisions.

"Many Americans struggled to understand why an enemy would hate us with such zeal," the former president recalled. "The security measures incorporated into our lives are both sources of comfort and reminders of our vulnerability and we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within."

"There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," he continued. "But in their disdain for pluralism, disregard for human life. In their determination to defile national symbols they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them."

Watch below:

