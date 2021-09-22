Lawyers for Proud Boys leader made a strange argument for why he should be released -- and a judge slapped it down
Photo from DOJ memorandum in support of pretrial detention of Dominic Pezzola

On Wednesday, WUSA9 reported that a federal judge swatted aside the argument of leading Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who participated in the January 6 Capitol attack and now wants to be released ahead of trial.

"In their most recent motion, filed late last month, [Attorneys Marty] Tankleff and [Steven] Metcalf argued Pezzola's constitutional rights are being violated by the restrictions the D.C. Jail places on his access to the voluminous evidence in the case," reported Jordan Fischer, Eric Flack, and Stephanie Wilson. "The Department of Justice says it has already identified more than 2,300 hundred hours of body-camera footage alone, and another 7,000 hours of video from the U.S. Capitol Police."

But according to federal Judge Timothy Kelly, this argument has no precedent in law.

"There's no case in which a judge reached this conclusion," said Kelly. "It has never been grounds, that I've been able to find, to say that the remedy is that I should release him, as opposed to fix the problem and get him access to the evidence and counsel."

Pezzola, who allegedly stole a riot shield from a Capitol Police officer, is one of several Proud Boys facing serious charges in connection with the Capitol riot. A self-styled "Western Chauvinist" group, the Proud Boys have ties to white supremacy and are known for violent street brawls.

