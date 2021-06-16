Proud Boys alarmed by strength of cases against them: ‘They’re coming for us’
Proud Boys in Washington, D.C. (Johnny Silvercloud / Shutterstock.com)

The Proud Boys who took part in the U.S. Capitol riot are privately worried about the strength of the cases against them.

Summaries of more than three dozen Telegram conversations between group leader Ethan Nordean and other alleged members of the right-wing militant group were submitted to a federal judge by defense attorneys showing their concern over the cases prosecutors have built against them, reported WUSA-TV.

"We are f*cked," one message says. "They are coming for us."

The messages on Nordean's phone were accessed Feb. 1, after many of the group's members had already been charged in connection with the riot, including Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe, and group leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested two days before the Capitol assault in connection with a previous Proud Boys demonstration in Washington, D.C.

"I understand where we're at in the frat," Nordean said in one message. "I understand that we've taken some risks that we shouldn't have taken. We've done some things we shouldn't have done."

Nordean also disavowed former president Donald Trump, saying he believed they had been duped into storming the Capitol to overturn the election.

"He says he thought they were fighting for some secret plan that didn't come to fruition and that Trump [left them] hanging high and dry," the FBI summary reads.


