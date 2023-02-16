He bought a gun for Kyle Rittenhouse — now he’s headed to jail after a tearful apology

The man who purchased the rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse as been sentenced for fleeing the police in Wisconsin.

Dominick D. Black had pleaded guilty to attempting to fee or elude an officer. The charge is a Class I felony, and Black spoke with tears in his eyes during the hearing and apologized for his actions. Black was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation. The case was heard before Judge Angelina Gabriele in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

"I want to apologize to the people I put in danger," Black said about his actions that occurred in May 2022.

Black was on a grey motorcycle with no registration going northbound in downtown Kenosha, and began traveling past the posted speed limit. Once the pursuing officer turned on his emergency lights and siren, Black continued to speed and ignore the pursuing officer.

Black said his actions were based from alcoholism and a drug habit that formed from being an unintentional celebrity. According to Black, his status also included numerous death threats that came from the gun purchase for Rittenhouse. Black has since relocated to Maryland.

Prosecutors said Black showed "disregard for the safety of others" and displayed a "complete disregard for authority" as he fled police.

Black previously was facing felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor for purchasing an AR-15 rifle for the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse. But he avoided jail time in that case thanks to a plea bargain agreement. He pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He said he is now working on rebuilding his life. He is the father to a 1-year-old child and has another due to be born later in 2023. He cannot consume any alcoholic beverages or partake in any drug use as part of his probation agreement.

Black has to report to the Kenosha County Jail on Saturday.