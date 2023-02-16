'Trump lost Georgia for a sixth time': Analysts predict Trump indictment after Fulton County report drops

The special grand jury report issued in Georgia contains some "very bad news" for Donald Trump, according to legal experts.
The nine-page report contains only two new findings, showing the special grand jury concluded there was no widespread election fraud in the state and that at least one witness should be indicted for perjury, which will then be up to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to decide.
"We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," the report found.
Willis had asked a court to block much of the full report from release while she decided on charges, so only portions were issued Thursday to the public, but those findings were enough for legal experts to declare the former president was in trouble.
"The GA special grand jury excerpts are starting to emerge & they are very bad for Trump," said attorney Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute. “'We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election.' If that’s true, then Trump likely committed crimes."
He later concluded, "The GA special grand jury has spoken--that means Trump committed crimes He's gonna get indicted."
"This is me reading into it, but it’s perfectly clear they recommended more than one indictment," agreed legal analyst Luppe B. Luppen, who goes by "SouthPaw."
National security analyst Marcy Wheeler took a different approach, citing the lack of fraud in Georgia and commenting, "Donald Trump loses GA for a Sixth time!!!"
Los Angeles Times legal analyst Harry Litman summed the report up in one tweet: "Basically, we sat, we discussed, we voted on charges. And yes, some people committed perjury, and we agreed that there was no fraud in the election."
Lawyer Allison Gill pointed out the piece of the report noting one piece not previously known is "that they recommend indictments for the unnamed people who lied under oath." The report cites at least one person who lied, under oath but didn't give any details about how many people.
The new grand jury begins next month. The "special" grand jury doesn't have the power to indict, only a regular grand jury can do that. This one, however, will likely be impaneled for a lot less time than the previous one given the legwork is mostly complete.
Former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann pointed out that the lack of fraud in Georgia is "not a good omen for Trump & co; the next shoe to drop will be Willis's."
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joked, "Or, as Bill Barr would summarize the report, 'The report concludes no crimes were committed whatsoever.'” It's a reference to the former attorney general asserting himself prior to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report which ultimately cited 10 cases of obstructions of justice by the former president. Using Barr's rewriting of the facts, Trump declared himself "exonerated" when he wasn't.