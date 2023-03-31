Jeanine Pirro's 'pretty desperate' quest to push debunked Dominion claims revealed in new leak

Media Matters for America senior fellow Matt Gertz has published some new slide decks used by Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News, and one particularly intriguing slide revolves around Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

In particular, the exhibit shows that Pirro refused to "drastically change" her opening monologue on November 21st, 2020 even though Fox News' own fact checkers had concluded that it was loaded with false claims.

Among other things, the fact checkers argued that Pirro should avoid mention an affidavit made by a Trump supporter in Michigan that a judge tossed out on grounds that it was "rife with speculation and guess-work about sinister motives" but did not present any hard proof of fraud.

"She's refusing to drastically change the open despite the fact check," wrote Pirro executive producer Jerry Adams to Fox News executive David Clark. "She says just because the case was dismissed does not legally mean that the affidavit can't be true. I guess that is valid but seems pretty desperate to me."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Smash some windows': Lindsey Graham makes bizarre suggestions for Trump in face of indictment

The monologue in question also featured Pirro reciting a number of conspiracy theories about Dominion, including false claims that the company was started in Venezuela and funded with "Cuban money."

Dominion has released multiple internal communications among Fox News hosts and executives showing that many of them privately did not believe in the conspiracy theories being pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies, despite the fact that they were helping to push them while on air.