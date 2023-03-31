'Smash some windows': Lindsey Graham makes bizarre suggestions for Trump in face of indictment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday bizarrely suggested that former President Donald Trump could avoid prosecution in New York by attacking police officers and committing acts of vandalism.

Writing on Twitter, Graham asked rhetorically, "How can President Trump avoid prosecution in New York?"

He then answered his own question in a followup tweet: "On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. He would be released IMMEDIATELY!"

Graham's tweet as an apparent dig at the wrongly held belief that Black Lives Matter protesters who rioted in the summer of 2020 were never prosecuted for committing crimes.

As an Associated Press review found two years ago, "more than 120 defendants across the United States have pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial of federal crimes including rioting, arson and conspiracy" after committing crimes while taking part in anti-police demonstrations.

"More than 70 defendants who’ve been sentenced so far have gotten an average of about 27 months behind bars," the AP added.

Additionally, many of Trump's own supporters were themselves arrested and jailed in Washington D.C. for breaking windows and punching police officers when they violently stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.