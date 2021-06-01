Dominion Voting Systems makes the case that MyPillow is liable for Mike Lindell’s election lies

Dominion Voting Systems is working to make the case that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is just as liable as his company is for the attacks on the 2020 election.

BusinessInsider reported Tuesday that Dominion explained that the two cannot be divorced from each other. Lindell is the so-called "MyPillow guy."

"Now, MyPillow claims that 'the MyPillow Guy' was not speaking for MyPillow when he gave speeches at MyPillow-sponsored rallies in Washington, D.C. or when he otherwise exploited election lies to market MyPillow products—which could be purchased on MyPillow's website using promo codes like 'FightforTrump,' 'QAnon,' 'Q,' and 'Proof,'" attorneys for Dominion wrote.

MyPillow has fought the allegations by claiming that Lindell is not MyPillow. The problem, however, is that after Twitter blocked Lindell from spreading false information about the election, he used the MyPillow Twitter account to promote the debunked theories.

"The law is clear that corporations can be held liable for the defamatory statements their employees make within the scope of their employment and in furtherance of the company's business," Dominion's attorneys explained. "And the Complaint plainly alleges facts from which a jury could infer that Lindell — who is to this day the president, CEO, and spokesman of MyPillow and who is widely known as 'the MyPillow Guy' — was acting as the company's agent when he exploited lies about Dominion to market MyPillow products."

Read the full report at Insider.