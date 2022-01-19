Accuracy of Dominion's voting machines confirmed by competitor in Lauren Boebert's home district

One more audit of Dominion Voting Systems’ performance in the 2020 election is in the books -- this one in Rep. Lauren Boebert’s 3rd congressional district in Colorado -- and like others around the nation, it validated Dominion, the Montrose Press reported today.

The audit of Montrose County results was conducted by Dominion competitor Clear Ballot after concerns were raised to Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, the paper reported. The county is not far from Boebert’s hometown of Rifle.

“At an event in Montrose in March 2021, Rep. Lauren Boebert told the audience that they should urge county clerks to remove Dominion voting machines,” the paper reported.

The audit, which cost taxpayers nearly $20,000, “tallied seven more votes for former President Donald Trump and one less for President Joe Biden among the more than 25,000 ballots cast in the general election,” the newspaper reported.

“Overall, the audit ratio — the difference between the two tallies — is 0.010%, far below the 0.5% that would automatically trigger an examination of the election.

The minute discrepancies between the original count on Dominion Voting Systems machines and on Clear Ballot’s retabulation can be attributed to the human role in the process, Guynes said.

“There’s going to be differences because you’ve got human error involved,” Guynes said.

More than twice as many Montrose County citizens voted for Trump than Biden in 2020, but Biden won the state and all nine of the electoral college votes with more than 55% of Colorado’s votes.

Dominion, which is based in Denver provides election technology for all but two of Colorado’s 64 counties, the report said. El Paso County also verified their Dominion system with a Clear Ballot double-check in May and also found minimal discrepancies. Dominion has filed 11 huge defamation lawsuits -- and counting -- against Big Lie proponents who have advanced baseless fraud claims against the company.

But that hasn’t changed the political landscape on the ground in places like Montrose County.

“(Guynes) said she hoped that the results of the audit would alleviate lingering concerns about local election integrity, but she’s realized that a vocal minority will remain skeptical despite all of the evidence to the contrary.

“Nothing I can say is going to change their mind,” Guynes said.

Still, Guynes hopes that the majority of people in Montrose will conclude that the audit went well. She added that most of the people who have come in and observed the election process walk away with their questions settled, but others leave with the same mindset they came with.

“They talk to our election judges and the staff and we answer their questions. For by far the majority of the people, their answers and concerns are resolved and they’re satisfied,” Guynes said. “But I’ve learned that no matter what, some are not.”

Boebert is being opposed in the Republican Party by a native of Montrose County, State Sen. Don Coram, who announced two weeks he was entering the race for her seat. His candidacy was branded by a longshot by the Denver Post, but it did have this to say:

“If Coram’s bid, reported Wednesday by the Montrose Daily Press, is successful it will mark the second time the district’s incumbent was ousted in as many elections.

The bolo-tie sporting state senator told The Denver Post he holds many attributes that his opponent does not, repeating his familiar mantra: “The R behind my name stands for “rural.”

“Coram points to his bipartisan track record as a lawmaker who has been able to pass meaningful legislation. He called “excessive partisanship” the biggest threat to the country’s young republic and said he’s able to disagree without being disagreeable. All traits, he notes, not held by the incumbent Boebert, from Silt.”

“Coram’s bid is still a long shot, political scientists say. Although, they acknowledge that he might have a better shot than Boebert’s Democratic challengers. They’ll be watching to see how well he can compete with Boebert’s well-established fundraising apparatus and whether other Republicans, business people and faith leaders back his campaign.”

