Fox News slapped with massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems
www.rawstory.com

Dominion Voting Systems has now hit Fox News with a massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over its role in spreading lies about the company's voting machines rigging the election for President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press reports that Dominion's lawsuit is "the first defamation suit filed against a media outlet by the voting company, which was a target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump's election loss to Joe Biden."

In the lawsuit against Fox, Dominion argues that the network "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."

The voting machine company has filed similar lawsuits against a variety of Trump allies, including attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.