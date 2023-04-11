Fox News warned 'newsworthiness' of conspiracies not a defense in Dominion suit: report
The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News is warning the network not to argue that there was "newsworthiness" in regurgitating claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election, The Wrap reported.

Fox reportedly planned to make the "newsworthiness" claim central to its defense. But Judge Eric Davis said he would “rebuke” attempts to bring up the argument in the presence of jurors. The Washington Post's Erik Wemple said that Davis went off on a “riff" pointing out "that Dominion could quite easily – very easily – exploit Fox News’s newsworthiness defense in cross-examination.”

Dominion is asking for $1.6 billion in damages, saying that Fox suggested the voting tech company was complicit in manufacturing votes for Joe Biden in 2020.

"Fox has maintained it was merely reporting the news, and has dug in its heels on what could be a landmark First Amendment case," The Wrap's report stated.

