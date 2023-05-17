'I haven't seen a lawsuit yet': Fox CEO complains of double standard after CNN airs Trump's election fraud claims
During his appearance at a CNN town hall last Wednesday, former President Donald Trump repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen – claims similar to those that had gotten Fox News sued.

And now Fox's CEO is complaining that CNN's airing of his statements presents a double standard.

Trump remained defiant about the 2020 election while taking questions from “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins, sticking to his previous script when it comes to his claims that he lost 2020 due to mass voter fraud. Those claims ended up costing Fox News $787 million, which the network agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems in order to avoid a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that sought to expose how the network promoted false claims about the election.

But, according to Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, CNN basically did on a smaller scale what Fox was accused of. The New York Times' Michael Grynbaum reports that Murdoch pointed out that CNN allowed Trump to air "a lot of allegations about the 2020 election."

"I haven’t seen a lawsuit yet!" Murdoch reportedly said, implying that Fox faced a double standard in the Dominion defamation suit.

