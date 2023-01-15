'I would resign': GOP lawmaker says he would quit if he told George Santos' lies
ABC/screen grab

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said he would resign if he had been caught telling lies like Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

During an appearance on ABC, host Jonathan Karl asked Bacon what Santos should do after he was busted for "numerous" falsehoods.

"I would resign," Bacon said. "I wouldn't be able to face my voters after having gone through that. But this is between him and his constituents, largely. They elected him in and they have to deal with him on that. But I don't think his re-election chances will be that promising."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: GOPer put on the spot by CNN's Tapper over his defense of Trump documents after rant about Biden

"That may be the understatement of the day," Karl concluded.

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.

Media SmartNews Video