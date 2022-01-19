GOP Texas governor candidate: It would be 'cancel culture' to fire campaign staffer with white nationalist ties

Don Huffines, a Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate who is running a primary challenge against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, is refusing to fire a campaign staffer who has in the past been allied with avowed white nationalists.
As Huffington Post reports, Huffines is standing by right-wing activist Jake Lloyd Colglazier, who was once a featured speaker at an America First conference organized by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, and who once claimed that the white "race is dying."
In an interview with Huffington Post, Huffines said that he wouldn't give in to "cancel culture" by firing Colglazier.
“He has done fieldwork for my campaign," the Texas Republican explained. "I have 12 field offices across Texas and over 70 people on payroll with my campaign. If I were to go through the social media history of any young Texan I would find something I disagree with. My campaign will not participate in cancel culture.”
As Huffington Post explains, however, Colglizier's ties to white nationalists go beyond a few problematic tweets.
In a January 2020 livestream, for example, he explicitly said his goal was to infiltrate the Republican Party to make it more friendly toward white nationalist views.
“We need to get into positions of authority, or within close proximity of positions of authority,” he said. “We need to get into positions of institutional power so that we can enact policies that can prevent or stymie demographic change, so that we can continue to gain institutional power, so that we can restore historical America.”