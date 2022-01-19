'Jaw-dropping' Oath Keepers indictment suggests DOJ has major additional evidence: Barbara McQuade

Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade has written a new column for MSNBC in which she explores some little-noticed aspects of the United States Department of Justice's indictment against members of the Oath Keepers militia.

While McQuade believes that the evidence outlined in what she describes as the DOJ's "jaw-dropping" indictments is compelling, she also questions whether it's the end of the road, or whether prosecutors are building up to capture even bigger fish.

"For instance, [the indictment] lists in detail the arsenal the Oath Keepers assembled for this mission, including firearms, ammunition, tactical vests and radio equipment," she writes. "Who funded all of that equipment? Perhaps one of the 11 defendants who could face up to 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy will be persuaded to tell."

McQuade also zeroes in on an indicted Oath Keeper who helped provide security for Trump ally Roger Stone during his trip to Washington D.C. for the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally.

"If Minuta were to decide to cooperate, he could provide information about Stone or others, including digital communications with them," she writes. "From there, prosecutors could continue to work their way up the chain to identify higher-level planners and organizers, perhaps tying the Jan. 6 attack to other aspects of the 'Stop the Steal' scheme."

McQuade concludes by saying that she "can’t wait to see who’s next."

