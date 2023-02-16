CNN's Don Lemon apologizes for comments about whether Nikki Haley is in her 'prime'
In a post to Twitter this Thursday, CNN This Morning host Don Lemon apologized for comments he made during his show that received backlash for being sexist.

Earlier Thursday on his show, Lemon was commenting on Haley's call for competency tests for politicians over 75-years-old.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime,” Lemon said on CNN’s morning program Thursday. “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Lemon’s comments prompted push back from his female co-hosts, and were widely mocked on Thursday morning across social media. Haley herself also responded to his remarks, saying “liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job.”

“BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist,” Haley said.

Lemon addressed the backlash In a Twitter post, writing, "The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

