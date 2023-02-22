CNN gives Don Lemon final warning after his sexist comments: report

CNN anchor Don Lemon is back at his job after a short hiatus due to his comments about whether or not Nikki Haley is in her "prime," but according to TMZ, his employer has him on thin ice.

Sources tell TMZ that he was told if he messes up one more time, he'll be booted from the network permanently.

"We're told it was communicated to Don in no uncertain terms ... the next time he insults his cohosts or creates a toxic environment (on or off-air) will be his last with the network," TMZ's report stated.

Lemon had been off the air since Thursday when he said the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” during a segment on CNN This Morning. Lemon and fellow hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins were discussing Haley’s suggestion that presidential candidates over 75 should be given mental competency tests.

According to The New York Times, CNN CEO Chris Licht slammed Lemon during an call Friday, saying his remarks were “upsetting, unacceptable and unfair” and a “huge distraction.” Lemon reportedly apologized to staffers during the call. “I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht wrote in the Monday night memo. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

TMZ reports that staffers at CNN are still angry over the incident and the anger hasn't died down.