'I am stunned': Don Lemon announces that he's been 'terminated' by CNN

In a post to his Twitter account this Monday, longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon announced that he has been fired from the network.

In the post, Lemon said that he was informed by his agent this morning that he has been "terminated by CNN."

"I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work that I have loved at the network."

Lemon went on to say that "clearly" there were "larger issues at play" in regards to his firing.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Did he kill someone?' Critics stunned by Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox News

Lemon has been the subject of recent controversies over his behavior both on and off the air. As NBC News points out, he first came under fire in February during a segment on CNN This Morning where he said that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, was no longer in her “prime.”

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

When pushed by co-anchor Poppy Harlow, Lemon told her not to “shoot the messenger.”

After his Haley comments, a Variety report published on April 5 alleged that Lemon has a long history of sexist behavior.